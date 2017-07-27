As Nitish Kumar joins NDA, Twitter wonders where does that leave Shatrughan Sinha

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. (Twitter)

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha’s support to Grand Alliance of Bihar in 2015 has come back to haunt him, not literally but on Twitter, as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has changed sides in a midnight coup on Wednesday-Thursday. Following the victory of Grand Alliance of JD(U)-Congress-BJP in 2015, Sinha had celebrated it as a “victory of democracy”. In a series of tweets, the Bollywood actor-turned politician said, “Congratulations to Laluji & Nitishji for this victory in Bihar elections. We bow before people’s mandate. It is the victory of democracy and the people of Bihar. I salute them. It appears that the issue of Bihari vs Bahari (and Bihari Babu’s absence) has been settled once and for all,” the BJP MP from Patna Sahib tweeted.

Sinha had been one of the star campaigners of BJP for years. However, he was ignored by the party ahead of 2015 Bihar Assembly election. After being sidelined, Sinha took potshots at BJP for the way it conducted the campaign in Bihar. In the famous election that shocked the BJP, Kumar had “Bihari vs Bahri” one of his main campaign themes. He had termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah as outsiders as he asked people to choose him, a Bihari. “The call of the day is introspection, modified and better strategy, teamwork and coordination in the future. Salute once again to Biharis,” Sinha had then said in another tweet.

As Kumar broke the grand alliance on Wednesday and walked back into the NDA camp, Twitterati wonders what Sinha would have to say now. The actor-turned politician has not responded to the new development. Here are some of the tweets, wondering what will happen to Kumar now:

Somewhere Shri Shatrughan Sinha will be wondering late into the night why life is a b*tch, lights dimmed, maudlin ghazal playing… #Fun — কাঞ্চন গুপ্ত (@KanchanGupta) July 26, 2017

One Man from BJP in Coma after end of Mahagathbandhan i.e. Shatrughan Sinha. He was the one who supported #NitishKumar & Lalu Yadav alliance — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) July 26, 2017

#NitishKumar Where is @ShatruganSinha? Isn’t he celebrating with his favourite brand of drink? Coconut water — Suresh N (@surnell) July 27, 2017

Where is shatrughan sinha these days … — Tony Sharma (@TonyTwitching) July 26, 2017

@ShatruganSinha how cme u didn’t say anything tonyt? Usually ur so outspoken mostly speaking unnecessarily but tonyt u missing. — ????ॐ नमः शिवाय???? (@VibhutJadhav) July 26, 2017

Did you forget @ShatruganSinha who lives in different universe ? — aditya yanamandra (@praveen_2281) July 26, 2017

Today one man from BJP will be in coma and that is Shatrughan Sinha after destruction of #MahaGathBandhan in Bihar. #NitishQuits — Suman Gangopadhyay (@sgangopadhyay) July 26, 2017

Where is shatrughan sinha & what will he say now…? — Vasudha Venugopal (@vasudha_ET) July 26, 2017

What Laloo said to Shatrughan sinha – Khamoshhhhh#NitishKumar — Rajni patil (@indian_patil) July 26, 2017

Bihari babu, will u speak about ur dear Lalu & his family’ corruption ?? Ki basss “Khamosh” ?!! ???? — Subodh Dharkar (@SubodhDharkar) July 17, 2017

On July 14, Sinha differed from the BJP demand of resignation of then Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav over corruption charges and said it was the “internal matter” of the grand alliance. He also hoped that the grand alliance leaders would sort it out at the earliest in the interest of Bihar. “There are many persons cutting across party lines who are continuing as a minister despite being charge sheeted or their case being at a different stage in a court,” Sinha told PTI.