As much as 25 percent of Swachh Bharat cess has not reached Rashtriya Swachhta Kosh

Twenty-five percent of Swachh Bharat cess has not reached the Rashtriya Swachhta Kosh fund. It has been learnt that over Rs 16,400 crore was collected to fund Swachh Bharat Mission over the last two years. However, as much as one-fourth of Rs 16,400 crore was not transferred to Rashtriya Swachhta Kosh (RSK), according to a Times of India report. Swachh Bharat Cess came into effect from November 15, 2015, at the rate of 0.5 per cent on all services, which are liable to pay Service Tax. This translates into a tax of 50 paisa only on every one hundred rupees worth of taxable services. The proceeds from this cess is used for financing and promoting Swachh Bharat initiatives. The Centre had clarified that all provisions including those related to computation of taxable value, assessment, exemption, payment, penalty applicable to service tax would apply to Swachh Bharat Cess.

Notably, the central Government had collected Rs 3,901.78 crore in the financial year 2015-16 from the 0.5 per cent Swachh Bharat cess. “The amount of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan cess collected in financial year 2015-16 is Rs 3901.78 crore,” Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar had said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. “The amount utilised in financial year 2015-16 under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) is Rs 2400 crore and under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) is Rs 159.2 crore,” he added. With the Swachh Bharat cess, the Service Tax rate has gone up to 14.5 per cent from 14 per cent.

In the Budget 2015-16, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had proposed to levy a Swachh Bharat cess of up to 2 per cent on all or certain services, if need arises. Replying to a separate query in Parliament, Gangwar said the government collected Rs 20,921.44 crore through education cess in 2015-16.