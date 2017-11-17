As Lalu Yadav shadow hangs heavy, Bihar Congress split over contesting Araria Lok Sabha bypoll

Elections (Representative Image)

The Araria Lok Sabha seat in Bihar is vacant after the death of RJD MP Mohammed Taslimuddin in September this year. Even though the date for the by-poll has still not been announced, former Bihar Congress chief Ashok Kumar and party’s working president Kukab Qadri were in confrontation with each other over whether the Congress should field a candidate for the vacant seat. Choudhary, who was recently removed from post of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president over allegations of his proximity with the JD(U), said that the Congress should stake claim for Araria. “The party should make a proposal to contest from Araria that has a good number of Muslims. The Congress has a good presence there. We have recently performed well in the bypolls in Punjab and MP,” said Choudhary.

However, before the RJD could react, Bihar Congress working president Quadri warned party leaders against uttering anything “irresponsible”. He told The Indian Express: “Generally, such decisions are taken at the level of the party’s central high command. Even I, as a working president, am not entitled to make such a statement. Everyone knows our alliance partner RJD has been contesting from this seat.” He said Choudhary was not entitled to say anything on party matters. “There are many stalwarts in the party like Sadanand Singh, Ashok Ram, Madan Mohan Jha and Vijay Shanker Dubey. But no one has made any such remarks”, said the Bihar Congress’ working president.

According to sources, a senior Congress leader said that Choudhary has been trying to put Quadri on the backfoot by making such remarks.“He is also trying to provoke RJD chief Lalu Prasad and thus, embarrass the party,”

The Bihar Congress is preparing to organise former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s 100th birth anniversary on a grand scale. “We are organising (events) in every district headquarters on November 19 and will hold the closing function in Patna on November 22. We would invite eminent people from different walks of life and hear them rather than… speaking on the occasion,” said Quadri.

On September 17 this year, RJD MP from Araria Mohd. Taslimuddin, who was the strongest leader of Semmanchal (border) area of Bihar, died in Chennai at the age of 74. He was one of the four RJD MPs who had won in the 2014 parliamentary poll when NDA had romped home in 31 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the State. His son Sarfaraj Alam had won the Assembly election in 2015 from Jokihat seat.