As Jallikattu outrage increase, cricket icons Virender Sehwag and Ravichandran Ashwin appeal for peaceful approach

An image of Jallikattu event. (Source: PTI)

The state wide protest against the people who are demanding a ban on Jallikattu entered second day on Wednesday as the protesters gathered at the famous Marina beach. This incident caught the eyes of some leading cricketing icons like Virender Sehwag and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Indian offs-spinner and local boy R Ashwin was very impressed by the peaceful approach of the protesters. He said that unity is the key here and if the people continue protesting in a peaceful way, it will show their plea in the right light. “Scenes of peaceful protest all around TN.Unity, peace and resolve will show our plea in the right light,” said Ashwin’s tweet.

Virender Sehwag who usually had a funny take in serious matters, understood the sensitivity of the issue and said that it is wonderful to see a peaceful protest in Tamil Nadu and requested to maintain it like that. His tweet read, “Wonderful to see protest in a peaceful way in Tamil Nadu.Request to maintain peace in your passion.Peaceful protest will be a lesson for all.”

The support for the protesters is growing and the appeal has reached to different parts of the word. The students of prestigious SRM University also joined the protest by gathering outside their university. In the Namkkal district, lawyers have announced the boycott of courts.

Popular actors like Vijay and Suriya have also come out and supported the protesters. Vijay who is known for his ‘Thhuppaki’ and ‘Kaththi’ saluted the protesters giving them a major boost.

On the other hand, Suriya who is busy promoting his upcoming film ‘C3’ starring Anuska Shetty and Shruti Hassan, targeted the animal right advocacy group PETA which is continuously complaining against the sport.