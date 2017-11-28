Hafiz Saeed petitions UN to remove terror tag: Ex-IAF chief says UPA government ‘blocked’ surgical strikes after 26/11 attack

Supporters of Hafiz Saeed, second from left, head of the Pakistani religious party, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, greet their leader as he arrived at a mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Pakistani authorities acting on a court order released a U.S.-wanted militant Friday who allegedly founded a banned group linked to the 2008 Mumbai, India attack that killed 168 people, his spokesman and officials said. (AP Photo)

Hafiz Saeed, Mumbai 26/11 terror attack mastermind, has petitioned the United Nations to be removed from the list of international designated terrorists, according to senior government officials. This move from the chief of terror organization Lashkar-e-Toiba comes days after a Pakistan Judicial Board released him from around 10 months of house arrest. The release of the international terrorist invited sharp reactions anti-terror minded nations of the world, including India, US and France.

Saeed was put on the UN terror list on December 10, 2008, around a month after he masterminded the Mumbai attack between November 26 and 28, 2008 that took 166 lives and injured hundreds of others. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Saeed’s petition was filed through a Lahore-based law firm while he was still under house arrest. India’s spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Ravish Kumar, told media that Pakistan appeared to be attempting to “mainstream proscribed” terrorists”.

Meanwhile, as the international terrorist tries to make his image clean, ex-Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Fali Homi Major, told Times Now on Monday that the UPA government, then led by PM Manmohan Singh, had “blocked” the plan to carry out surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan in the wake of 26/11 attacks. The ex-IAF chief said that IAF was ready to teach Pakistan a lesson through surgical strikes but it was not allowed by the then UPA government.

The former IAF chief told Times Now that two-day after the Mumbai attack, the chiefs of three Indian Armed Forces went to meet PM Manmohan Singh, then defence minister AK Antony and the defence secretary. Before the meeting, the three chiefs told the government that they had everything ready to carryout strikes on terror training camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. However, they never received a ‘go-ahead’ from the then government.

Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Fali Homi Major’s revelation puts a question mark on Congress leaders’ claim that their government had also carried out surgical strikes but never promoted them for electoral gains. “Surgical strike was an opportunity lost and we didn’t make use of it,” the former IAF chief told Times Now.