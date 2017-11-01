As farmer unrest escalates, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan monitors mandis, sends officials to ground

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI)

The farmers in the state of Madhya Pradesh are turning to violence over the low prices of their produce in the state. To calm the situation the state government is sweating over the issue and finding ways to ease the case. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is now receiving daily updates about the mandi rates that are being monitored on a daily basis. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and bureaucrats have been directed to visit mandis for checking the ground reality of what is going on, while the district collectors have been told to depute a representative each in the areas, according to an Indian Express report.

These steps are being taken by the state government keeping inn mind the farmer unrest that took place in the month of June earlier this year. The unrest that had resulted in the death of five allegedly in police firing. After this incident, the government of Madhya Pradesh introduced a deficiency price payment system, named Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY). Under this price payment system, authorities were meant to compensate farmers when prices of certain crops fell below the minimum support price (MSP), according to the report. However, the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana now appears to have backfired as the launch of this initiative coincided with low prices in mandis on October 16.

The report further stated that some trader and their employees were beaten up by farmers in the Agar-Malwa mandi, alleging that the traders were deliberately buying their produce at low prices. In order to disperse the protestors, the police had to use teargas shells, which in turn resulted in stone pelting from the protestors’ side. As a result, hundreds of farmers returned home without selling their produce. Not only with traders purchasing produce at lower produce, the farmers are also angry because they refused to pay in cash citing possible trouble from Income Tax authorities.