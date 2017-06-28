As cracks emerge over GST, Presidential polls, Congress leader Milind Deora asks Opposition to be more effective

Deora said that GST Council meet belongs to the entire nation and not to any particular political party. (Source: PTI)

Congress leader and former South Mumbai MP Milind Deora through a tweet has said that Opposition parties must continue to offer constructive solutions and must hold the government accountable. The former union minister also said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meet belongs to the entire nation and not to any particular political party. Deora’s tweet came barely an hour after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that her party will not attend the GST rollout event at the Central Hall of the Parliament on the night of June 30. Mamata Banerjee claims that her party will not be attending the GST rollout festivities as the BJP led government has not been listening to their demand of delaying the rollout by another six months.

Milind Deora’s party the Congress has yet to decide if they will send party representatives to the GST rollout event after a meeting on June 29. Sources in the Congress told Indian Express that the party is divided on whether to attend the event or to boycott it. As per the source, a section of the party feels that the GST is the brainchild of the Congress and hence the party should send representatives to the event, while another section of the party feels that the government is implementing the tax regime in a haste and that the hasty implementation will be a cause of harassment for small traders and businessmen and for this reason the party should abstain from the GST festivities.

Opposition must continue to offer constructive solutions & hold govt accountable. Special GST Council meet belongs to India, not any party — Milind Deora (@milinddeora) June 28, 2017

President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will attend the launch. An invite has been sent to all members of the Parliament from both houses to come attend the invite.

We are deeply concerned about #GST implementation. My Facebook post >> http://t.co/7rl94QSAjK — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 28, 2017

All states except Jammu and Kashmir have passed the State GST (SGST) Bill.