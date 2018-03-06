As Congress grapples with Northeast debacle, Rahul Gandhi set to visit Singapore, Malaysia

Rahul Gandhi had previously addressed the Indian diaspora in US and Bahrain. (Source: PTI)

Despite losing the three-state Northeast election and facing a lot of criticism for his previous foreign trip, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on another three-day foreign tour starting March 8. Rahul Gandhi, who played a limited role leading to the Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, will visit Singapore on March 8-9 before leaving for Malaysia on March 10, reports said. During his trip, the Gandhi scion is expected to meet Indian businessmen and also address the Indian diaspora in Singapore.

Rahul Gandhi had previously addressed the Indian diaspora in US and Bahrain. However, his latest itinerary is very close what Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows during his foreign visits. PM Modi is known to address Indian community in different countries and Rahul Gandhi has been doing the same in the recent past.

In Bahrain, he had attended a meeting of Global Organisation of People of India Origin. This meeting saw participation from members of 50 countries. Back then, the Congress president had attacked PM Modi and his economic policies while addressing the gathering.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had flown to Italy during Holi to “surprise his 93-year-old Nani”. Responding to the loss of Northeast elections, Rahul had taken to Twitter and had said that the party respects the mandate of the people. “We are committed to strengthening our party across the North East and to winning back the trust of the people. My sincere thanks to each and every Congress worker who toiled for the party,” he said in a tweet. In another tweet, he blamed the BJP of “usurping power”.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi was present in the Lok Sabha when the Congress and the TMC sought the prime minister’s response on frauds in the banking sector, forcing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the house till Wednesday.

NDA ally Shiv Sena protested in the house demanding classical language status for Marathi while AIADMK demanded the creation of Cauvery Water Management Board and the TRS raised slogans, demanding a hike in Telangana’s quota in the reservation.

Amid the ruckus, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the government is ready for a discussion on the issue of alleged financial irregularities in the banking sector and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will reply to the debate.

“This is the second part of the Budget session. We have to pass the Finance Bill and Demands for Grants. If the House runs peacefully then everyone can raise their issues. I cannot understand why the Congress party is irritated…Government is ready for a discussion…I can’t understand why Congress is opposing it,” Kumar said.