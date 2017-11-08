As BJP celebrates demonetisation anniversary, cybercrimes in this UP city have increased 3 times since last year

Rs 1000 notes were banned in India on November 8. (Source: PTI)

On this day, last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs 500, Rs 1000 currency notes. Even 12 months after the historic speech, one cannot decide if it was a good decision or a man-made disaster. One one hand, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating the day, Opposition is observing it as a black day. Amid this chaos is Noida, the city in Uttar Pradesh which has seen a three-time increase in the number of online fraud cases since last year, according to a report by The Hindu. However, the number of credit/debit card fraud cases reported at Noida’s Centre for Cyber Crime Investigation (CCCI) cell have jumped from 238 in 2016 (January to October) to 736 in 2017 (January to November 4) .

What is even more disturbing is the fact that while in 2016, the CCCI had solved as many as 186 out of the 238 complaints reported – a success rate of 78%, it has managed to solve only 242 out of 736 complaints this year – a success rate of only 33%. The Noida police believe that one of the major reasons behind this sudden rise is the linking of Aadhaar card to bank accounts. The police said that fraudsters have started using this exercise to dupe gullible victims.

Meanwhile, the war of words between Congress and BJP is on. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in a tweet took a poetic dig at the government this morning. “Demonetisation is a tragedy. We stand with millions of honest Indians, whose lives and livelihoods were destroyed by PM’s thoughtless act,” he said on Twitter.

“Ek aansu bhi hukumat ke liye khatra hai, tumne dekha nahin aankhon ka samundar hona” (Even a single tear is a danger for the government, you have not seen eyes turning into an ocean),” he said in another tweet. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee described demonetisation as “DeMoDisaster” and turned her Twitter display picture black, on the first anniversary of the event today. Banerjee had on Monday announced her decision to change the display picture on her Twitter account to ‘black’ on the first anniversary of demonetisation.