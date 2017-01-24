As 500 kg patient heads its way from Egypt, Mumbai hospital scrambles to get ready

Eman Ahmed, a woman who weights around 500 kg will soon move from her bed at her home in Alexandria in Egypt for the first time in 25 years and head for India to find a solution for the crippling disease she suffers from. (Source: Twitter)

Eman Ahmed, a woman who weights around 500 kg will soon move from her bed at her home in Alexandria in Egypt for the first time in 25 years and head for India to find a solution for the crippling disease she suffers from. She is arriving Mumbai on a special chair that doubles as a bed and will then be taken on board a private cargo plane for the 4,500 km journey.

Eman is arriving India with a hope of getting rid of her humongous weight as she has been suffering from a number of medical ailments such as lymphedema – a condition in which fluid keeps accumulating in her arms and legs along with hypothyroidism, diabetes, lung disease and obesity. Eman had also suffered a stroke, after which her right arm and leg got paralysed and she cannot speak clearly anymore.

During her visit to Mumbai, she will undergo a series of medical procedures at the Saifee Hospital in south Mumbai for over six months to shed weight and hopefully get a new life altogether. Eman’s family could not afford the medical aid she needed and thus, her sister Shaimaa Ahmed, who is an engineer, contacted a Mumbai-based surgeon after approaching several doctors across the world.

You might also want to see this:

“They heard about me through a friend I had operated upon in Egypt,” The Indian Express quoted the Dr. Mufaddal Lakdawala (bariatric surgeon) saying. In December 2016, Lakdawala posted an appeal on Twitter with Eman’s photo, which was flagged by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

In his recent statement, Lakdawala said that near about Rs 4.5 lakh has been raised for Eman’s treatment so far. But, he added that her family would need at least Rs 50 lakh to cover costs related to her stay for six months for follow-up procedures over the next few years. According to Lakdawala, Eman was bed-ridden at the age of 11 after being diagnosed a series of diseases.

However, Lakdawala along with his team of specialists that includes cardiologists, an endocrinologist, a dietician, a physician, a neurologist, a nephrologist and an anaesthesiologist have offered their services for free and even the hospital is constructing an 800 sq-ft space with large entries to accommodate the patient.

You might also want to see this:

“Doctors will try to reduce water retention in her body through a low-calorie diet. When her medical condition is stable, and risks associated with bariatric procedures are minimal, the first surgery to remove extra fat will be conducted. She will then be given several months to recover and a second bariatric procedure will follow. The entire process to reduce hundreds of kilos will be done in a series of operations that can take few years,” said Lakdawala.

In a similar case that was registered in 2015, a Mexican weighing 450 kg had undergone weight loss surgery in Mexico but succumbed two months later to post-surgery complications. If the surgery goes well, it would be a major relief for Eman’s family, which received a setback just six months ago with the death of her father. Eman’s family is planning to bring her to Mumbai in February if required funds are raised by then.