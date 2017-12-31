As 2017 ends, here is how India is celebrating the coming of 2018

New year eve celebrations underway in India. (ANI)

New Year 2018: Just about an hour is left for people in India to usher in the new year. With December 31 being a Sunday, people got a big opportunity to welcome the new year along with family members and friends through the day at home rather than having to attend the office. Market areas across the country saw dazzling lights, welcoming shoppers who were eager to splurge on celebrations.

People have also decorated their homes with lights and flowers welcoming guests to parties. With the new year falling on Monday, those having offs on Saturday and Sunday have also got an extended holiday – most people are set to play truant tomorrow and not attend office. Many families have also gone out of station with relatives and friends to spend some quality time together. People have also been buying cards, flowers and cakes from markets across the country for their near and dear ones.

Many restaurants in the country are also welcoming guests, who are taking break from their daily routines to have some delicious meals outside. the police forces across the country have also put on tight security to so that any untoward incident in the country. Traffic police in India have also advised the people to avoid drunken driving.

New year eve celebrations underway in Delhi. (ANI)



The New Year, which falls on January 1 according to the Gregorian calendar, is one of the most popular occasions across the globe when people celebrate the day forgetting their sorrows and make pledge for the coming year with new hope and determination. Just like in 2017, when a number of things made news, some photos and videos went viral, some trends were hit, and same is expected in 2018 too.