Arvinder Singh Lovely remains unmoved by Ajay Maken’s tears, calls Sheila Dikshit a ‘burden’ on Congress

Lovely said that Sheila has become a burden for Congress.

In less than 24 hours after joining the BJP, former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely slammed former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and current state unit chief Ajay Maken, the two top most party leaders in Delhi. Speaking to PTI, Lovely said that Sheila has become a burden for Congress. “Sheila is completely dissociated from the Congress campaign for MCD polls and has turned out to be a burden, while I chose to join the BJP that has been holding soldiers’ interests high,” Lovely said at a press conference. Lovely, who joined the BJP along with Delhi Youth Congress president Amit Malik, was replying to an earlier comment by Dikhit. The former Delhi CM had termed the development as “betrayal” by Lovely. However, Lovely said that he chose to be a “traitor” by joining the BJP which fights for the cause of soldiers, instead of being a burden on the Congress like Dikshit. He also hit out at Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, who had reportedly broke down during a TV interview after hearing the news of Lovely’s association with the BJP. He also alleged that Maken loves “comfort” over hard work.

“Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari spends nights in slums, whereas Maken campaigns in Lodhi Garden so that he could quickly go back home. He should give a thought to what he is doing,” he said. In another conversation in the day, Lovely said that no one came to hear him when he was crying, NDTV reported. Earlier in the day, 10 Congress leaders including party vice president Sukhbeer Sharma, also joined the BJP. Lovely rubbished chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala’s comment that he is an “opportunist”, and said he joined the BJP because of his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.