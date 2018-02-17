Arvinder Singh Lovely rejoins Congress from BJP

In a big boost for the Congress party, Arvinder Singh Lovely, the former Congress Delhi chief who had earlier joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)

In a big boost for the Congress party, Arvinder Singh Lovely, the former Congress Delhi chief who had earlier joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, made a U-turn and returned to the former party. Lovely had switched to BJP nine months ago in April, 2017. Today, the party chief of Delhi Ajay Maken revealed that Congress leader is back to its previous political faction. Ahead of the by-polls for the 20 assembly seats, this is seen as a major development for Congress. He was welcomed back into the party by AICC incharge of Delhi unit PC Chacko along with Maken.

While addressing the media today, Lovely at the AICC headquarters said that at that time it was not a happy decision for him and that he was ideological ‘misfit’ in the BJP. He added by saying that after having a chat with Ajay Maken, the differences were sorted. “Mere liye koi khushi ka nirnay (leaving Congress, joining BJP) nahi tha. Peedha mein liya hua decision tha woh. Ideologically main wahaan (BJP) misfit tha,” Arvinder Singh Lovely said.

Arvinder Singh Lovely and his party switch:

• Lovely had joined BJP in April last year.

• He had gathered allegations of bribery in ticket distribution for the MCD polls by the Congress.

• He had claimed that many senior Congress leaders were feeling “suffocated” as the party is no longer what it used to be.

• He had been a key minister in the erstwhile Sheila Dikshit government in Delhi.

• He had joined BJP along with Delhi Youth Congress chief Amit Malik.

• After joining the BJP, lovely drew a lot of criticism.

Reacting to the criticism, Lovely had said that he had been patient with the party even after he was removed as the Congress state unit president in 2015, and that he could not wait any longer, reported IE. Lovely was quoted as saying that in 2015, the Congress lost when Maken was the chief ministerial face of the party. “Instead, he was asked to step down and he was promoted. I did not say anything despite this and stayed on,” he added.