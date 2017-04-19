Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP: Ajay Maken points to greed, Kiran Walia calls it ‘act of opportunism’

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Maken addressing a press conference. (PTI)

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Ajay Maken on Tuesday while campaigning for a candidate in Saraswati Vihar said, “Our leader who got everything from the party has left the party. Who was minister for 10 years and was then appointed the youngest Pradesh Congress chief, today BJP has taken him into their fold. I don’t know under what greed or pressure he has left.” This comment by the leader has come in time after the exit of former DPCC chief Arvinder Singh Lovely from Congress. While no names were taken by Maken, the comment coincides with the timing when Lovely left Congress to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Further while talking about the victory or the loss of the party in the upcoming MCD elections, he said, “we should not let go of our belief because this is what keeps our country together.” He further added, “Will the greed for power always determine what party we belong to, or will our ideology determine that? I want to tell all party workers that we are in the Congress because we are attached to a certain ideology… I may be a worker one day and a leader another day but that does not change our principles,” as quoted by the Indian Express.

Ajay Maken also claimed that no resignation was received from Arvinder Singh Lovely who used to maintain his principles, as stated by the report. Not just Maken, other ministers like Haroon Yusuf and Kiran Walia also expressed shock on the exit of the former DPCC chief. Kiran Walia, former women and child development minister even called Arvinder Singh Lovely exit as an “act of pure opportunism.”