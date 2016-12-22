Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘teachers meet’ backfires: check out how

It was supposed to be an interaction between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and government school guest teachers. (Reuters Image)

It was supposed to be an interaction between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and government school guest teachers. CM Kejriwal was to “enthuse” them to perform better and improve academic standards. He was expected to hear grievances of around 17,000 guest teachers at Hatteras Stadium in North Delhi’s Model Town area yesterday. But it didn’t happen. At the interaction, the Delhi government told the teachers that it has passed the proposal to increase their salaries by up to 90 per cent. The file now awaits the approval of the Lieutenant Governor. All of this, however, had been communicated earlier this month, according to The Indian Express report. The guest teachers had hoped that the proposal would have been passed, and that’s why they were called. “I had to fight with the establishment to pass this proposal. I know I had promised that I would do something for you when I come to power. These past two years, we have had to face a lot of problems but I have done a lot to keep the promise,” Kejriwal said. The teachers, however, were not convinced and started to get up and leave even before an interaction with the CM began. Many gathered outside the stadium and stopped traffic for at least 30 minutes, shouting slogans against Kejriwal. Soon after, the police dispersed protesters using a water cannon. Police said they used only “mild” methods.The teachers alleged they were forced attend the event and that many had to sign a register while collecting their passes from the entry gates. “The head of my school had asked all guest teachers to be present. We knew that it would be futile but had to follow orders,” said a teacher, who later joined protesters.

Kejriwal, however, brushed away the teachers’ disappointment at a press conference and said that those protesting were not teachers but men and women sent by the BJP and the Congress.“Guest teachers did not oppose me. They just wanted to know when the decision would be implemented. I told them that it was up to the L-G,” he said.

The CM’s decision to interact with the guest teachers at one place comes a few days after the AAP government announced hike in their salaries by up to 90 per cent. The file is now sent to the L-G office for his approval. The official said the CM will hear their grievances and motivate them to perform better and improve the academic standards of government schools. “The CM will address guest teachers on Wednesday at Chhatrasal Stadium. Sports Branch of the Education Department has been appointed as nodal branch for overall arrangements.‘eating arrangements for 11,000 guest teachers are being made at the stadium,” a senior government official had said.

On December 8, the Delhi government had announced increase in salaries of about 15,000 guest teachers, who have cleared Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), by up to 90 per cent. There are about 17,000 guest teachers in government schools. Around 2,000 of them are non-CTET. The government has sent a file pertaining to the Cabinet decision to Lt Governor Najeeb Jung for his nod. The file of making guest teachers permanent is also pending with the Lt Governor’s office.