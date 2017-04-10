  3. Arvind Kejriwal’s latest: EC is ‘Dhritrashtra’ helping son ‘Duryodhana’ (BJP) by all means to take power

Arvind Kejriwal’s latest: EC is ‘Dhritrashtra’ helping son ‘Duryodhana’ (BJP) by all means to take power

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party head Arvind Kejriwal today took his fight against the Election Commission to a new level.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 10, 2017 1:41 PM
election commission, arvind kejriwal, kejriwal ec, kejriwal election commission, arvind kejriwal election commission, arvind kejriwal versus ec, arvind kejriwal ec, arvind kejriwal evm, evm issue, evm controversy, evm issue CM of Delhi and AAP Party leader Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference on the issue of Lt Governor Anil Baijal cancels the allotment of AAP Party Office in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party head Arvind Kejriwal today took his fight against the Election Commission to a new level. Comparing the EC with ‘Dhritrashtra’, the blind king of Hastinapur in Mahabharata, Kejriwal said the poll panel is employing all means to help its son ‘Duryodhana’ (or BJP) take power.

“Election commission has become Dhritarashtra who is helping his son Duryodhana to take power by every trick (shaam, daam, dand, bhed) in the book,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI. Kejriwal has been at the loggerheads with the Election Commission since the beginning of this year, which was marked by Assembly elections in five states.

In January, Kejriwal was censured by the EC for urging voters in Goa to take money from other parties and vote for AAP. Following poor performance of AAP in the Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa, the AAP chief has apparently waged a war against the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used during the polls.

For the upcoming MCD elections in Delhi, Kejriwal has demanded the use of ballot papers for the polls, alleging the EVMs are tampered in favour of the BJP. The EC, however, has denied even the distant possibility of any tampering with the EVMs and refused to entertain the claims by opposition parties.

Following the Assembly elections, BSP chief Mayawati was the first to question the authenticity of the EVMs used during the polls. She was soon joined by the likes of Kejriwal and Congress leaders.

Recently, a controversy erupted in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, when some media reports said that an EVM was programmed to vote only in favour of the BJP. The report provided Kejriwal and others an opportunity to up the ante against the EC and EVMs. However, a report by scroll.in has proved that the report of EVM manipulation in Bhind was fake and it was blown out proportion. The EC had been denying any such manipulation from the beginning.

Kejriwal is hoping that his fight against the EC and EVM would persuade Delhi voters to vote for AAP in the MCD elections.

  1. R
    RS
    Apr 10, 2017 at 2:26 pm
    He's employing Trump's strategies
    Reply
    1. B
      Bona
      Apr 10, 2017 at 2:12 pm
      Always drama !
      Reply
      1. K
        kunal singh
        Apr 10, 2017 at 2:08 pm
        lagata hain Panjab or Goa haar ka sadma se bahar nhi aa pay abhi MCD bhi haraney baley hain kerjri babu...
        Reply
        1. D
          d albert
          Apr 10, 2017 at 1:56 pm
          The EC's impartiality has become very suspect. Selective action makes no sense at all. When BJP's big shots including Narendra Modi make communally divisive statements, the EC looks the other way. When small fishes from smaller parties are involved in corruption or malpractice, the EC opens its eyes. It is a great pity that today in India all the major national ins utions like the SC, CBI, NIA, EC and so on seem to be doing the bidding of the ruling party.
          Reply
          1. S
            Shridhar Paranjape
            Apr 10, 2017 at 2:11 pm
            Allegations are the part of election strategy of Mr. Kejrival since the start of his political career. The EC is the most impartial autonomous body of the country. Throwing allegations without substantial proof brings no good to anyone. If the EVMs were indeed tampers, then he should approach the court, may be as EC v/s Govt of Delhi and produce valid proofs or urge the court to start an enquiry. Negativity has been his soul and we should not give attention to him.
            Reply
          2. D
            Delhite
            Apr 10, 2017 at 1:40 pm
            And you are hoping that your Mani ted news can help voters vote in favour of BJP. Paid Media!
            Reply
            1. D
              Delhite
              Apr 10, 2017 at 1:39 pm
              And you are hoping that your Mani ted news can help voters vote in favour of BJP. Paid Media!!
              Reply
              1. Load More Comments

              Go to Top