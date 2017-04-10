Arvind Kejriwal’s latest: EC is ‘Dhritrashtra’ helping son ‘Duryodhana’ (BJP) by all means to take power

CM of Delhi and AAP Party leader Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference on the issue of Lt Governor Anil Baijal cancels the allotment of AAP Party Office in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party head Arvind Kejriwal today took his fight against the Election Commission to a new level. Comparing the EC with ‘Dhritrashtra’, the blind king of Hastinapur in Mahabharata, Kejriwal said the poll panel is employing all means to help its son ‘Duryodhana’ (or BJP) take power.

“Election commission has become Dhritarashtra who is helping his son Duryodhana to take power by every trick (shaam, daam, dand, bhed) in the book,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI. Kejriwal has been at the loggerheads with the Election Commission since the beginning of this year, which was marked by Assembly elections in five states.

In January, Kejriwal was censured by the EC for urging voters in Goa to take money from other parties and vote for AAP. Following poor performance of AAP in the Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa, the AAP chief has apparently waged a war against the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used during the polls.

For the upcoming MCD elections in Delhi, Kejriwal has demanded the use of ballot papers for the polls, alleging the EVMs are tampered in favour of the BJP. The EC, however, has denied even the distant possibility of any tampering with the EVMs and refused to entertain the claims by opposition parties.

Following the Assembly elections, BSP chief Mayawati was the first to question the authenticity of the EVMs used during the polls. She was soon joined by the likes of Kejriwal and Congress leaders.

Recently, a controversy erupted in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, when some media reports said that an EVM was programmed to vote only in favour of the BJP. The report provided Kejriwal and others an opportunity to up the ante against the EC and EVMs. However, a report by scroll.in has proved that the report of EVM manipulation in Bhind was fake and it was blown out proportion. The EC had been denying any such manipulation from the beginning.

Kejriwal is hoping that his fight against the EC and EVM would persuade Delhi voters to vote for AAP in the MCD elections.