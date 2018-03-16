Arvind Kejriwal’s apology miffs AAP’s Punjab unit, Bhagwant Mann quits: Top 10 developments

A political turmoil has ensued at home after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal decided to tender an apology to former Punjab minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia. (PTI

A political turmoil has ensued at home after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal decided to tender an apology to former Punjab minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia. The apology came on the latter’s defamation cases against top AAP leaders including Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh (then state-in-charge) and Ashish Khetan at an Amritsar court. Majithia filed the defamation case reportedly after AAP leaders hurled allegations against him repeatedly during the Assembly polls campaign.

However, after Delhi CM apologised to Majithia for alleging that the former CM of Punjab was embroiled in a drug trade, Majithia has decided to withdraw the lawsuit. But, it is not the end of political turmoil for the AAP leader as he is yet to contend the Arun Jaitley defamation suit along with other cases. Immediately after Kejriwal tendered the apology, its Punjab unit came down heavily on the chief rejecting the apology and accusing him of a ‘meek surrender’. Meanwhile, it reported that another apology will be issued from the party leadership to end the defamation suit with Arun Jaitley.

Hera are the 10 developments so far:

1. AAP Punjab rejects apology and calls it ‘meek surrender’: AAP Punjab has expressed its anguish and termed the apology as a major ‘letdown’. Party colleagues in Punjab have expressed the apology as appalling and they are angry as the party leader did not consult them before writing the letter to Majithia.

2. Apology can be a ploy to settle AAP’s reputation: Lately, AAP supremo has seen defamation suits and cases slapped against him pertaining to violation of Section 144 cases for putting hoardings and posters up during election campaigns, and public protests in Delhi and other parts of India like Varanasi, Amethi, Punjab, Assam, Maharashtra, and Goa.

3. Tackling Arun Jaitley’s defamation suit: In 2015, FM Arun Jaitley had filed a defamation suit against top AAP leaders including Kejriwal alleging that they had made false claims in a statement on the DDCA and sought Rs 10 crore in damage control. Now, according to AAP Delhi unit, Kejriwal might write an apology to FM to settle things out of court and retain his reputation.

4. Majithia may withdraw defamation suit: Bikram Singh Majithia after receiving the apology letter from Kejriwal is contemplating withdrawal of the suit filed in 2016 for tarnishing his reputation. The former CM expressed his gratitude and thanked the Delhi CM for writing the letter.

5. Majithia relieved after receiving apology: Majithia has expressed relief after Kejriwal wrote to him. Majithia said that it has been a ‘tortuous journey’ and he and his family is happy with the proceedings.

6. Kejriwal apologises second time: Apology to Majithia is Kejriwal’s second in seven months. Before he had apologised to BJP leader Avtar Singh Bhadana to end another defamation suit.

7. High Court’s take on the apology: Kejriwal had moved the high court on several occasions regarding the defamation suit and now it is unclear how the high court will take the apology to Arun Jaitley if he were to write a letter to him.

8. Nitin Gadkari also in line: AAP Delhi unit has also reportedly said that besides Arun Jaitley, Kejriwal might tender his apology to Nitin Gadkari who filed a defamation suit for being counted in ‘India’s most corrupt politicians’ .

9. Kejriwal’s U-turn: Kejriwal has accused several leaders in the past and had accused Majithia of drug trafficking.Now, suddenly he is on a spree to apologise to every leader. This u-turn might hurt his vote bank and support from the party units in different states.

10. Kumar Vishwas rubs it in: After AAP Punjab unit’s attack, AAP leader Kumar Vishwas also attacked the CM and said that he is ‘chopping of his own roots’.