Arvind Kejriwal writes to M Venkaiah Naidu seeking postponement of evacuation of GPRA colony

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu seeking a postponement of the evacuation of the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colony in Sarojini Nagar till the flats at Kidwai Nagar were ready. The AAP supremo said he had received representations from the Joint Federation of Residents’ Welfare Associations of Sarojini Nagar, seeking a postponement of the evacuation.

He added that though the Directorate of Estates had evacuated five government colonies — at Kidwai Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Mohammadpur and Sriniwaspuri — new flats for government employees were yet to come up. A large number of these residents had shifted to Sarojini Nagar from these colonies and within a couple of years, they were again being asked to vacate the flats, said Kejriwal.

“Further, notices are being issued at this stage, which would adversely affect the education of the children as they would not get admission in schools,” he wrote in the letter.