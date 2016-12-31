Arvind Kejriwal welcomes Delhi’s Lt Governor Anil Baijal, hopes for cooperation

“I welcome him (Baijal) on behalf of the Delhi government and hope to work with him in the coming days for Delhi’s development,” he said. (File photo: PTI)

Welcoming former Union Home Secretary Anil Baijal who took charge as Delhi’s Lt Governor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that he hoped for cooperation from him to resume “stalled work”. At a function here to release the Delhi Assembly calendars and diary for the year 2017, Kejriwal said he hoped to work with the new Lt Governor for the betterment of Delhi.

“I welcome him (Baijal) on behalf of the Delhi government and hope to work with him in the coming days for Delhi’s development,” he said.

“During the last few months, many of Delhi’s works were stopped. We hope that in the coming days, we will be able to resume them with the same pace with which they were being carried out earlier,” he added referring to former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung’s intervention in many of Delhi government’s decisions.

Kejriwal and Jung were at loggerheads ever since the Aam Aadmi Party swept to power in the national capital in February 2015. In September, Jung set up a committee to review over 400 files related to decisions taken by the Delhi government. During his speech, Kejriwal also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Modiji is addressing the nation in the evening today (Saturday). We hope that he will make the announcement that from tomorrow (Sunday), we will be able to withdraw our money from banks without any conditions,” he said.