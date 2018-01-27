Arvind Kejriwal unveils Tipu Sultan’s portrait in Delhi Assembly, BJP unhappy

Atmosphere of violence is being created everywhere in the country making it difficult for people to have a normal life, said Kejriwal during his Republic Day speech. (PTI)

Even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled portraits of 70 eminent persons which included freedom fighters at the Assembly, he lamented the “atmosphere of violence,” that is affecting the normal life in many parts of the country. Portraits that have been unveiled include those of Bhagat Singh, Ashfaqulla Khan, Birsa Munda, Rani Chennamma, Birsa Munda, Tipu Sultan and Subhas Chandra Bose among others, to be put up in galleries of the Delhi assembly. All portraits are two-and-a-half feet long, and one-and-a-half feet wide with the description of the personality in brief and their contribution to the country. However, the portrait of Tipu Sultan has been a point of contention in the Assembly. Opposing the inclusion of Tipu Sultan’s portrait, BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma said the Delhi Assembly should avoid putting up the portrait of a controversial personality.

Opposition leaders did not go well with Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel saying that the BJP leaders “always try to create controversy on any issue”. “I want to tell them (BJP) that the Constitution of India also carries a picture of Tipu Sultan on its page number 144. So, either the people, who fought British to free the country and wrote this Constitution, were ‘Gaddaar’ (traitor) or they (BJP) are the ones,” Goel was quoted as saying by PTI. During his Republic Day address, Delhi chief minister said it was tough to get Independence. Seeing the ongoing scenario in the country it seemed that maintaining the freedom is even tougher. Kejriwal also said that”atmosphere of violence is being created everywhere in the country making it difficult for people to have a normal life”.

“Opening more schools and hospitals to provide better education and healthcare facilities, bridging the gap between the rich and the poor, developing infrastructure is real patriotism,” he was quoted as saying further by the agency. He also said that traders, farmers and labourers in the country are unhappy due to circumstances. “In this scenario doing business is becoming tough. No country can progress if it lacks peace. Maintaining peace and harmony is the first job of any government. Divisive forces work against the country,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.