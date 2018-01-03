Arvind Kejriwal sold Rajya Sabha tickets? Rivals make these stunning claims against Delhi CM

CM of Delhi and AAP Party leader Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta, and ND Gupta as its Rajya Sabha nominees. The name of Singh, who has been associated with AAP since its inception, was on the expected lines. However, the other two names were surprising even for many AAP volunteers and some rivals who came up with stunning claims against Kejriwal.

Sushil Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman and ND Gupta a chartered accountant. Of the two, Sushil Gupta is a former Congressman who had contested against Kejriwal’s party and also protested against Delhi government. Sushil had earlier fought in elections against AAP. He had also carried out a signature campaign against AAP. Sushil had led the signature campaign after a report claimed that Kejriwal government spent crores of rupees in advertisements.

The decision to announce the three names was taken CM Kejriwal’s residence and it was attended by around 56 party MLAs.

Soon after the decision was announced by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday, AAP leader Kumar Vishwas launched a scathing attack on Kejriwal. Vishwas was himself a ticket hopeful. Talking to reporters, Vishwas said he was punished because he had spoken truth on surgical strikes, ticket distribution, JNU and distribution in ticket distribution during assembly elections.

Former AAP leader Prashant Bhushan tweeted, “AAP giving Rajya Sabha tickets to people who have not distinguished themselves in public service & have no expertise on anything to qualify for the RS, by ignoring the voices of volunteers, is the final denouement of a party which started with such promise&is now totally degenerate.”

Another former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav tweeted, “I used to say, whatever his other faults @ArvindKejriwal cannot be bought. Defended him against Kapil Mishra’s allegations. Now I don’t know what to say. Speechless, ashamed and numb.”

Yadav also retweeted a tweet that claimed that there was no doubt that AAP and its supremo were sold out. The tweet by Swaraj India spokesperson Anupam said, “There is no doubt that AAP and its supremo Kejriwal are now sold out.”

पिछले तीन साल में मैंने ना जाने कितने लोगों को कहा कि अरविंद केजरीवाल में और जो भी दोष हों, कोई उसे ख़रीद नहीं सकता। इसीलिए कपिल मिश्रा के आरोप को मैंने ख़ारिज किया। आज समझ नहीं पा रहा हूँ कि क्या कहूँ? हैरान हूँ, स्तब्ध हूँ, शर्मसार भी। http://t.co/KIhc8P56Ka — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) January 3, 2018

इसमें अब मुझे कोई कन्फ्यूज़न नहीं कि आम पार्टी और उसके सुप्रीमो केजरीवाल जी बिक चुके हैं। जिस पार्टी के लोग इस तरह के फ़ैसले पर भी सवाल न उठाए और चुप चाप रह जाएं, वो लोग जब राजनीति बदलने की बात करे तो हंसी आती है। इनका मक़सद नई राजनीति नहीं, कुछ और है! — Anupam (@AnupamConnects) January 3, 2018

On 28th Nov, Sushil Gupta came to submit his resignation- I asked him-“Why”? “सर,मुझे राज्य सभा का वायदा करा है”-was his answer! “संभव नहीं”-I smiled

“सर आप नहीं जानते..”-He smiled Less than 40 days-Less said the better! Otherwise,Sushil is a good man known for his charity! pic.twitter.com/DgrYhVaFJA — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) January 3, 2018

Me too ….http://t.co/M8lDqC02r0 — Mrs Anjali Damania (@anjali_damania) January 3, 2018

Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken claimed the Rajya Sabha ticket deal between Kejriwal and Sushil Gupta was done within 40 days and “charity” worked in his favour. “On 28th Nov, Sushil Gupta came to submit his resignation- I asked him – “Why”? “सर,मुझे राज्य सभा का वायदा करा है”- (Sir I have been promised Rajya Sabha) was his answer! “संभव नहीं”- (Not possible) I smiled “सर आप नहीं जानते..” – (Sir, you don’t know) He smiled Less than 40 days-Less said the better! Otherwise, Sushil is a good man known for his charity!”