Arvind Kejriwal Shanknaad Rally in Bhopal: Delhi CM sets stage for 2018 Assembly Polls, slams BJP govt over corruption

As politics gets heated in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls in the last months of 2017, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party head Arvind Kejriwal has already set his eyes on the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls in 2018. Taking the plunge against BJP in its stronghold Madhya Pradesh, Kejriwal declared the election campaign open today at the ‘Shanknaad Rally’ at BHEL Dussehra Ground in Bhopal.

Kejriwal was joined by Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai and AAP State Convenor Alok Agrawal at the venue. AAP leaders raised the issue of corruption in Government departments, demonetisation, black money and the Vyapam scam in front of the crowd at the Dussehra Ground. As soon as Kejriwal reached the stage, he started slamming the BJP-led government in the state. Attacking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s administration, Kejriwal said that development in the last 15 years in Madhya Pradesh is nothing but a sham. “The Shivraj government is ruling Madhya Pradesh for 15 years. I want to know what is that one commendable thing done by him in all these years?”, asked Kejriwal. He also compared the situation of Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, asking why isn’t the Madhya Pradesh government not providing its people with the facilities that the AAP-led government gives to the Delhi residents.

Kejriwal attacked the Modi government by saying that while rampant corruption is on the rise at the Centre, graft has been tackled effectively by the Delhi government. The Delhi CM said that the election won’t be fought by him or Gopal Rai, but it will be a people’s election. Joining chorus with Kejriwal, Gopal Rai said that AAP has made commendable progress in every state. AAP’s Convenor in Madhya Pradesh praised the Delhi government and vouched for a similar administration in the MP. He asked people to root out BJP completely from the state. AAP candidates will contest State Assembly elections on 230 seats in the State.