Arvind Kejriwal self-proclaimed Chief Justice of Indian politics: BJP



The Aam Aadmi Party supremo had stirred up a hornet’s nest during an election rally in Goa earlier this month where he had asked people to accept money offered by the political parties, but vote for AAP only.(Reuters)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a “self-proclaimed Chief Justice of Indian politics”, the BJP today said as it accused him of denigrating credibility of the Election Commission and the voting process by his bribery remarks.

“Kejriwal wants to be Delhi Chief Minister on odd days, Punjab Chief Minister on even days and Goa Chief Minister on holidays. But, now when his desire to become Chief Ministers of three states at the same time has shattered, he is frustrated and saying all this,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

By asking voters to accept bribe, Kejriwal is instigating the people towards corruption, against which his entire politics is based, Patra told reporters here.

“Kejriwal, a self-proclaimed Chief Justice of Indian politics who also has a constitution bench of corrupt ministers, has again and again repeated his bribery remarks. By doing this he is not only denigrating the credibility of Election Commission but also the entire voting process,” he said.

The EC had later censured him for his reported remarks in poll-bound Goa, saying his statement amounted to abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery.

But despite the EC’s notice, the Delhi Chief Minister had reportedly reiterated his bribery remarks.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the AAP convener in a letter to EC claimed that his remarks were aimed at containing graft and sought a review of its order to allow him to repeat the comments.