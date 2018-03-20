Arvind Kejriwal says sorry to Nitin Gadkari; here are other court cases against Delhi CM

Deputy Chief Minister and close confidant Manish Sisodia has backed Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone on a apology spree. After tendering apology to ex-Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) convener has expressed regret to Union minister Kapil Sibal’s son Amit Sibal and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. It has been learnt that Kejriwal and his party would carry on similar exercise, according to The Indian Express report.

The move has already evoked sharp criticism from outside and within the party. So far, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann has resigned from the post of party’s state President. Kejriwal had alleged that Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia was involved in drug trade. However, the criticism and flak do not seem to deter Kejriwal too much. Deputy Chief Minister and close confidant Manish Sisodia has backed Kejriwal and made it clear that the party has adopted this ploy avoid ego fight saying it has spared time for court.

As Kejriwal is gearing up to say sorry to others, let’s take a look at the cases in which Delhi CM and AAP are involved in

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley defamation case

The much talked about FM Jaitley-Kejriwal case had made the headlines several times. Jaitley had reportedly filed a Rs 10-crore defamation suit against Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders. The leaders are Deepak Bajpai, Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Kumar Vishwas and Ashutosh. Delhi High Court is likely to hear the matter on April 3.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

The South Delhi MP has filed a criminal defamation case. A Delhi court will hear the matter on March 31.

Sheila Dikshit’s former political secretary Pawan Khera

While, Jaitley-Kejriwal case had hogged all the limelight, it was former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s the then political secretary Pawan Khera who had filed first defamation suit against Kejriwal, according to Indian Express report over Kejriwal’s “derogatory remarks” druing a protest in 2012. Delhi High Court to hear the matter on April 9.

BJP youth leader Ankit Bhardwaj

BJP’s youth wing leader Ankit Bhardwaj had filed defamation suits againt CM Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh. However, AAP claimed that a civil judge has dismissed the issue.