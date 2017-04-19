Arvind Kejriwal releases AAP’s MCD manifesto; exemption of house tax, ‘Clean Delhi’ on priority

Aam Aadmi Party members at the release of manifesto for the MCD polls. (Source: AAP/Twitter)

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released Aam Aadmi Party’s manifesto for the upcoming MCD polls on Wednesday afternoon. Exemption of house tax and cleanliness of Delhi were among the top agendas for the party. “Aam Aadmi Party envisions Delhi as clean and healthy city where each and every citizen of Delhi lives in a garbage free environment,” said the manifesto. Here are some key points from the manifesto:

– Exemption of House Tax for all residential buildings

The Aam Aadmi Party has promised that no house tax will be collected from any residential dwelling in Delhi and it will also waive off all the pending arrears of house tax.

You may also want to watch:

– Corruption free MCD

Aam Aadmi Party has promised to remove corruption from MCD. The manifesto said all the public services will be made available online using the latest technology.

– Clean Delhi

The party has promised to completely clean the garbage from Delhi within a year and for that, it will deploy mechanised cleaning process. The party also stated that the landfills will be halved by 2018 and will be finished by 2019 using latest technology and methods.

– Welfare of Safai Karamcharis

AAP has promised to regularise the contractual Safai Karamcharis so that they can enjoy the facilities as by the permanent karamcharis. It has also promised that the salary of these workers will be transferred to their bank accounts by the 7th of every month.

– Education for every child

Another important agenda for the party is to convert the MCD schools in high-quality institutes and provide education to all the students. It has also promised the appointment of more school teachers to ensure there is no shortfall. To improve the quality of education the party also plans to provide training to the teachers.