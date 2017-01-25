Arvind Kejriwal receives death threats on official e-mail

Delhi Home Secretary S N Sahay has apprised Police Commissioner Verma about the threat and requested him to look into it urgently. (Reuters)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday received death threats his official e-mail. The Delhi Government has approached police to has approached police following the threat. PTI sources in Delhi government said the this is the second death threat to Kejriwal through email in two days.

Delhi Home Secretary S N Sahay has apprised Police Commissioner Verma about the threat and requested him to look into it urgently.

Sahay has also forwarded the threat emails to the police commissioner, sources said.

The sender of the mails have not disclosed identity. There was no immediate comment from police.

With inputs from PTI