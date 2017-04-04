Arvind Kejriwal-Ram Jethmalani fee row: Delhi CM hits back at BJP, ‘Made comments on Arun Jaitley in public interest, why should I pay?’

Kejriwal, who has been accused of using Delhi Government’s funds for paying lawyers’ fee in a personal defamation lawsuit, said that he had made remarks in public interest. (Twitter)

Making a strong reply, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit back at Bharitya Janata Party over his alleged misuse of public funds for a personal court case. Kejriwal, who has been accused of using Delhi Government’s funds for paying lawyers’ fee in a personal defamation lawsuit, said that he had made remarks in public interest, India Today TV reported. “The defamation case against me was filed after I made remarks on Arun Jaitley, I had made those remarks in public interest, why should I pay?” Kejriwal said.

Earlier in the day, BJP had termed the Delhi government’s move to clear bills related to a defamation case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a “dacoity and loot” of the people’s money and said it will not let this happen. Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar alleged that Kejriwal was taken to court by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for his “personal crime”. He added that Delhi government’s decision to foot the bill of the AAP leader’s lawyer is against the law and rules of the government. Launching scathing attack on Kejriwal, Javadekar said: “It’s illegal and immoral. Why should the people of Delhi pay for your (Kejriwal) sins? This is a dacoity and loot of their money and is completely unacceptable.”

Also Read | Five controversies dogging Arvind Kejriwal since Assembly elections 2017

Later in the day, Delhi BJP leader Vijender Singh also fired salvos on Arvind Kejriwal, he said: “Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has given strict orders to pay lawyer Ram Jethmalani Rs 3.86 crore not only to save Arvind Kejriwal, but other AAP leaders like Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadda. This raises few questions: is this a case of misuse of official position? Is this a case of splurging of public funds?”