Kejriwal-Jethmalani fee row: LG Anil Baijal brings fresh troubles for Delhi CM, seeks papers for ‘fact check’

Kejriwal, who has been accused of using Delhi Government’s funds for paying lawyers’ fee in a personal defamation lawsuit, said that he had made remarks in public interest. (Twitter)

In a fresh development, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has sought certain documents to ‘fact-check’ certain issues related to a recent controversy where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been accused of misusing public funds for a case private in nature, Times Now reported. Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal attacked Bharaitya Janata Party over his alleged misuse of public funds in the case. The Delhi CM said that he had made remarks in public interest. “The defamation case against me was filed after I made remarks on Arun Jaitley, I had made those remarks in public interest, why should I pay?” Kejriwal said. “In Delhi there was massive corruption in cricket. You must have heard of DDCA. It was heavily corrupt. Youngsters used to come to me and complain that money is sought for selection.”

“I initiated a probe into it. Then the BJP filed a case against me. We hired top lawyer Ram Jethmalani. They ask why should the government pay? Should I pay from my pocket? They want to weaken our fight against corruption,” Kejriwal said.

Earlier in the day, BJP had slammed Delhi Government for its move to clear bills related to case. The saffron party had accussed Arvind Kejriwal of carrying out a “dacoity and loot” of the people’s money. BJP leader Prakash Javadekar alleged that Kejriwal was taken to court by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for his “personal crime”. The Union HRD Minister added that Delhi government’s decision to foot the bill of the AAP leader’s lawyer is against the law and rules. Launching scathing attack on Kejriwal, Javadekar said: “It’s illegal and immoral. Why should the people of Delhi pay for your (Kejriwal) sins? This is a dacoity and loot of their money and is completely unacceptable.”

Later in the day, Delhi BJP leader Vijender Singh also fired salvos on Arvind Kejriwal, he said: “Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has given strict orders to pay lawyer Ram Jethmalani Rs 3.86 crore not only to save Arvind Kejriwal, but other AAP leaders like Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadda. This raises few questions: is this a case of misuse of official position? Is this a case of splurging of public funds?”