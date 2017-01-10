Arvind Kejriwal plays troll as PM Narendra Modi meets mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben earlier. (File photo/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s early morning tweet about a meeting with his mother got the attention of many trolls today. One was unexpected. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took the opportunity to hit out at the Prime Minister for allegedly using his mother for politics.

“I live with my mother. Every day I take her blessings but don’t blow the trumpet over it. I don’t make my mother stand in queue for politics,” Kejriwal said in response to Modi’s tweet in which he had said, “Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together.”

In another tweet, Kejriwal raked up the issue of Modi living separately from his wife. The Delhi CM even said it was against Hindu religion and culture to keep old mother and wife away. “Hindu religion and culture say that one should keep old mother and wife with him. PM residence is very big, make your heart a bit big,” he tweeted.

Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2017

हिंदू धर्म और भारतीय संस्कृति कहती है कि आपको अपनी बूढ़ी माँ और धर्मपत्नी को अपने साथ रखना चाहिए। PM आवास बहुत बड़ा है, थोड़ा दिल बड़ा कीजिए http://t.co/CT243GTTzc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 10, 2017

मैं अपनी माँ के साथ रहता हूँ, रोज़ उनका आशीर्वाद लेता हूँ लेकिन ढिंढोरा नहीं पीटता। मैं माँ को राजनीति के लिए बैंक की लाइन में भी नहीं लगाता http://t.co/CT243GCiaC — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 10, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not lived with his wife for over 45 years. He is also known for maintaining a distance between his family members and his public office. However, PM Modi regularly visits his mother Heeraben to take blessings. Following the demonetisation of old Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes, Modi’s 97-year-old mother Heeraben’s visit to a bank for exchanging old currency had made news and divided opinions. While many appreciated the fact the even Prime Minister’s old mother had to stand in a queue for exchanging currency notes, others like Kejriwal attacked the PM for using his mother for politics.

Incidentally, on Tuesday, Kejriwal was not the only troll as both leaders had to face the wrath of their respective trolls. Users asked as to who goes to meet his mother with cameras and boast about it on social media. PM Modi, however, didn’t share any photo of meeting with his mother today on Twitter.

PM Modi is in Ahmedabad to attend ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017’