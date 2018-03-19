Arvind Kejriwal on an apology spree: Now, AAP chief says ‘sorry’ to Nitin Gadkari

In the letter, he wrote, “I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same. Let us put the incident behind us and bring the court proceedings to a closure.”

After apologising to SAD leader Bikram Majithia, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and expressed regret for leveling unverified allegations against the latter. In the letter, he wrote, “I have nothing personal against you. I regret the same. Let us put the incident behind us and bring the court proceedings to a closure.”

Kejriwal and Gadkari have filed a joint application seeking withdrawal of the defamation case in Delhi’s Patiala House Court. Gadkari’s case against Kejriwal dates back to 2014. The Delhi Chief Minister had made an alleged defamatory statement against Gadkari, for which latter filed a criminal defamation against the former. Kejriwal is also facing a defamation case filed against him by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The Delhi CM had accused Jaitley of doing corruption during his tenure as the president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Earlier, Kejriwal had apologised to Bikram Majithia for leveling some unverified allegations around Punjab’s drug issue during Punjab Assembly elections in 2017. The apology soon turned into a big controversy, leading to the resignation of party state unit chief Bhagwant Mann and co-president Aman Arora from their respective posts. Later, Kejriwal met 10 of the total 20 dissenting party MLAs from Punjab and explained them the reason behind his move that led to a controversy. All 10 MLAs came out united after attending the meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence.

In the meeting, Kejriwal reportedly explained to his MLAs that number of defamation cases against him were eating into party’s resources. He communicated that decision was taken with aim of investing energy into development related work for the people of Delhi. Speaking to media after the meet, Suna MLA Aman Arora said that there was some “miscommunication” between party’s state and Central leadership. Arora, who had resigned in protest, indicated that Kejriwal’s explanation has been accepted by party leaders. “The reason he (Kejriwal) had apologised is that he has several cases against him in many parts of the country. And some of them are in the fast track courts,” he told reporters.

