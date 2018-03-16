Arvind Kejriwal murdered AAP in Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Delhi CM’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia on drugs issue

Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (ANI)

Congress leader and Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today launched an attack against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his apology to Bikram Singh Majithia. While addressing the media, Sidhu accused Kejriwal of murdering AAP in Punjab. He said, “It is a let down to the people of Punjab. I feel Kejriwal has murdered AAP in Punjab. It is as if their existence has been wiped off. With what face will they speak against drugs in Punjab now?” While talking about the involvement of Bikram Singh Majithia in the Punjab drugs issue case, Sidhu said, “STF has clearly said that there is substantial evidence of the role of Bikram Singh Majithia which needs to be probed. Punjab Govt can’t ignore these facts.”

This statement by Navjot Singh Sidhu comes after the Delhi CM on Thursday tendered an apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations against him over the drugs issue. Majithia on Thursday took to Twitter to share the apology letter given by Kejriwal and wrote, “CM @ArvindKejriwal has tendered an apology to me in the court for all the baseless&false allegations he & his party levelled against me in drug issue.My mother suffered the most due to all this&this apology is a vindication of her faith in Waheguru’s power of justice.”

After Navjot Singh Sidhu, Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia came to Kejriwal’s rescue and while talking about the resignation of AAP Punjab leaders and Delhi CM’s apology letter to Bikram Singh Majithia said, “All our together, we will talk to them, they will understand.”

Not just Navjot Singh Sidhu, this move by Arvind Kejriwal has been criticised by many other people also. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said, “Strongly condemn Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Majithia. Nobody was consulted before he took this decision. This shows that he has become weak & also raises questions on his talks with Akali Dal. For me welfare of Punjab’s people is most important.”

Aam Aadmi Party Punjab Vice President Aman Arora, today resigned from his post following Arvind Kejriwal’s apology letter to Bikram Singh Majithia.