Arvind Kejriwal misappropriating Delhi’s public funds for personal gains: Meenakshi Lekhi

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi today alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was heading a “dishonest” government and was “misappropriating public money for personal gains”. “A lot of irregularities have taken place while filling up several posts … to the extent that a Class 12 pass-out was appointed as an advisor. “All these appointments were made without following standards and procedures of the Constitution and the law of the land,” she told reporters here. Lekhi’s remark came against the backdrop of the Shunglu committee report pointing out “gross abuse of power” by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The BJP leader said the AAP government was swamped with “illegalities and irregularities”.

“Someone, who was initially appointed with one rupee as salary, later started drawing Rs 1.5 lakh,” she alleged. “The report describes how the AAP government and its chief Kejriwal misappropriated public money for their personal gains. “It shows how illiterate they are and their lack of knowledge about the law of the land,” she said.

The three-member panel headed by former CAG VK Shunglu was set up in August 2016 by the then Lt Governor Najeeb Jung to probe the allegation of irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi government. The report which runs into over 100 pages deals with decisions, including appointment of certain individuals as advisors to the government, taken by Kejriwal and his Cabinet where it had no authority do so and without the LG’s concurrence.

Among other issues, the report raised questions on the government posting officers to the Anti-Corruption Branch, its decisions on transfer and appointments of officers, foreign travel undertaken by ministers without the LG’s sanction and appointment of lawyers. Earlier Jung had said that Kejriwal may face “criminal charges” over irregularities found by the panel.