Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government may home-deliver ration from PDS shops

The Delhi government is considering delivering ration at the doorsteps of PDS beneficiaries with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directing officers concerned to submit a feasibility report on the proposal, an official said today. The government said if it goes ahead with the move, an agency would be hired to home-deliver ration in the city. The proposal was mooted at a meeting chaired by Kejriwal to review the public distribution system. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain and other senior officers. According to the government, there are around 72 lakh PDS beneficiaries in the city. “At the meeting, the chief minister directed officers to submit a feasibility report on home-delivery of ration to beneficiaries. “This will make the process of getting ration easier and beneficiaries will not have to go anywhere,” the official said. At the meeting, Kejriwal was shown how ration vending machines and biometric system tablet machines work, the official said.