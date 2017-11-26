Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party to celebrate its 5th Foundation Day today: Top things to know

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be celebrating its fifth year Foundation Day at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be celebrating its fifth year Foundation Day at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, reports The Indian Express. The party alongside the celebration will also hold a national convention at the same place from where it started its political journey. Jan Lokpal Bill passed by the Assembly which is awaiting clearance from the Centre and the progress of the Delhi government will be among many such issues in the national convention which will be discussed at the convention, according to a senior party leader Delhi Minister Gopal Rai. According to the minister, 10,000 AAP workers will congregate from the city and 22 states at Ramlila Maidan.

Besides national convener Arvind Kejriwal, several top leaders are also expected to attend the convention. The national convention will be dominated by burning issues like farmers’ distress where speakers will share their experience over the last five years with issues from economic, political developments and current social being also discussed. Gopal Rai has said that AAP is the only party in the Indian history to have established a national footprint within five years. He further said that the party is expanding across the country which will also be the focus of discussion in the national convention.

Aside from various issues being highlighted in the convention, the party is also preparing a booklet on success stories and the performance of Delhi’s governance will find a place in the booklet. The party is expecting a large gathering at Ramlila Maidan which the party’s social media team and also those on the ground have already started mobilizing. According to The Indian Express, senior party leader Kumar Vishwas who had trouble with AAP’s leadership will be present at the convention and will speak his ’heart out’.

Since the party’s foundation in 2012, the party has gained prominence across the country despite suffering a few setbacks. The party that will mark fifth Foundation Day on November 26, holds the opposition tag in Punjab as well as three corporations in Delhi where they finished ahead of Congress. AAP had won 67 seats in Delhi which was a surprise for all. Deputy Chief Minister and one of the founding members of the party Manish Sisodia feels that corruption became a major talking point for the party which AAP constantly is working towards.