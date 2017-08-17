Arvind Kejriwal government warns 449 private schools that haven’t refunded excess fee, says ready to take over

The AAP government has asserted that it was ready to takeover the management of 449 private schools. (PTI image)

The Arvind Kejriwal government has sent a stern message to private schools in Delhi. The AAP government has asserted that it was ready to takeover the management of 449 private schools that have failed to comply with the orders of the Delhi High Court to refund excess fee charged from parents, according to Indian Express report.

In an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court, the city government said that they have already processed the “proposal to issue show-cause notices for taking over the management of schools under Section 20 read within Section 24 (4) (c ) of Delhi School Education Act 2009”. “Complying with the Anil Dev Singh committee recommendations, we had to take this action. The file has already been sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. We had no option but to take this action as we have been sending notices to them for several years now,” said Atishi Marlena, advisor to Education Minister Manish Sisodia, was quoted as saying by IE.

On March 30, the High Court had said it is “not correct” to presume all private unaided schools in the city are making profits since there are cases before it over non-payment of sixth pay commission dues to their employees. “To presume that all private unaided schools are making profits is not correct as there are several contempt petitions before the court with regard to the non-payment of sixth pay commission,” Justice Manmohan said.

The school group had contended that if it does not intimate the fee schedule, then the schools will not be able to hike the fees mid-session without prior approval of the DoE which is unlikely to agree to any increase. The group had suggested placing before the court two fee schedules, one of which will include the recommendations of the seventh pay commission so that if the DoE agrees to implement the pay hike for private unaided schools then the appropriate fee structure can be made applicable. The DoE opposed the suggestion and said that if a decision is taken to implement the pay commission recommendations in private schools, then the bar of March 31 will not come in the way, PTI reported.