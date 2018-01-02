Arvind Kejriwal government stalls Delhi civic bodies proposal of charging for waste collection

Delhi government refuses civic body’s proposal to charge people for waste collection

The proposal of the civic bodies for allowing them to levy “user charge” on residential units and temples among others for door-to-door garbage collection has not received a thumbs up from the Delhi government. As per a report by The Indian Express, The three municipal corporations, the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board had approached the Delhi Urban Development Department with a proposal for introducing “user charge”, ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 200 per month, for domestic waste generators depending on the category of the locality. Responding to the proposal to the L-G, Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain said there is no logic in levying user charge for solid waste management and that house tax is collected mainly for this purpose.

He said the collection of garbage is covered under the “obligatory functions” according to the provisions under Section 42 of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act (66 of 1957). “Charitable and religious institutions, including temples and dharamsalas need to be exempted from payment of user fee. Residential units in colonies falling in categories C to H prescribed for property tax categorisation should be exempted from the user fee,” Jain said, as per the report.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has been made the nodal agency to figure out modalities of the proposal, on behalf of all civic bodies. Sources confirmed The Indian Express that the proposal essentially seeks an amendment to the bye-laws related to sanitation under the DMC Act.