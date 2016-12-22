Arvind Kejriwal flays Congress, asks why no action against Narendra Modi in 2013

Firing a fresh salvo at Congress over party’s Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted kickbacks from Sahara group of companies as Gujarat Chief Minister, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the raids were conducted in 2013 during the tenure of UPA-2 but no action was taken. (Reuters Image)

Firing a fresh salvo at Congress over party’s Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accepted kickbacks from Sahara group of companies as Gujarat Chief Minister, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the raids were conducted in 2013 during the tenure of UPA-2 but no action was taken. In a video message posted on his twitter handle, Kejriwal cast aspersion over the government’s ‘inaction’, asking ‘was there some kind of deal between BJP and Congress.’ Putting serious charges of corruption on PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi yesterday said that former accepted kickbacks from Sahara group of companies as Gujarat Chief Minister. Addresing a rally in Gujarat, he added that income tax department has all records of payment made to PM Modi by Sahara. In shocking claims, the Congress VP said that 9 such payments took place between Sahara and Modi. “As per record with IT,Rs2.5 cr was given to PM Modi on 30 Oct ’13;Rs 5cr on 12 Nov ’13;Rs 2.5 cr on 27 Nov ’13;Rs 5cr on 29 Nov ’13. Entries showed Rs 5cr given to PM Modi on 6 Dec ’13; Rs 5cr on 19 Dec ’13;Rs 5cr on 13 Jan ’14;Rs 5cr on 28 Jan ’14;Rs 5cr 22 Feb ’14,” Rahul said.

“The Aditya Birla group was raided in October 2013. Income Tax department picks up all the documents… Shubhendu Amitabh was group executive of Birla group… his laptop, Blackberry was checked. One entry was found that stated Gujarat CM Rs 25 crore. Gujarat ke CM ke aage 25 crore and (in) brackets it was written that ‘12 done’ and rest? Gujarat CM kaun the us time…Narendra Modi ji 2012 mein (Who was Gujarat CM that time, Narendra Modi),” Kejriwal had said earlier.

Check out Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet

Important question http://t.co/L8AbKBiKHJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 22, 2016

It is evident there is no love lost between Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. But in recent times, the AAP convener has upped the ante against Rahul Gandhi. In order to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Kejriwal has brought refence of Gandhi. Commenting on TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claim that senior party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay has received three calls from CBI, Kejriwal tweeted, “Modi ji, don’t try to coerce opposition into submission thro CBI. Everyone is not Rahul Gandhi.” A few days ago Kejriwal had said Rahul Gandhi does not have the “guts” to expose Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Congress vice president feared action would be taken against his brother-in-law Robert Vadra. “Rahul does not have guts to expose anything against Modi ji. The day he does it, Modi ji will arrest Robert Vadra,” he said. The chief minister was reacting to Rahul’s remarks that he wants to present detailed information about “personal corruption” by Modi in the Lok Sabha but is not being allowed to do so by the PM. Before that, Kejriwal had dared Gandhi to “expose” PM Modi if he has documents at his disposal, saying Congress and BJP indulge in such “friendly matches” but do not make any disclosure.“If Rahul Gandhi actually has papers on Modi ji’s personal involvement in corruption, then why doesn’t he expose it outside Parliament?” he had tweeted.