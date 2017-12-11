Arvind Kejriwal eyes 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says will give unauthorised colonies a makeover

Arvind Kejriwal sketched out AAP’s planning for the next two years ahead of the mega 2019 polls.

Even as the BJP and Congress parties are building roadmaps for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi Chief Minister and Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) doesn’t seem to be lagging behind. On Sunday, Kejriwal sketched out AAP’s planning for the next two years ahead of the mega polls. Speaking at the announcement of various development projects at Neel Vihar in Mundka, Kejriwal claimed that no cabinet minister has ever entered this unauthorised colony, according to The Indian Express. Hence, reiterating the central government’s inefficiency, the Delhi CM says he will make sure that the focus of the Aam Aadmi Party is on unauthorised colonies, along with reiterating its anti-corruption image and projecting themselves as the party for common people which is up against the corporates and the corrupt. “I was just asking the MLA, it has been 30 years since this colony has been created, when was the last time the CM was here? Never? Today the entire Delhi government is with you. Today everyone is here to serve you and there is only one reason for that. This party is the party of the poor, not a party of the rich”. Kejriwal was quoted as saying by IE. “Three years ago, you had voted us in. We are the common people, people of the ground, who no one knew and you gave us this responsibility. We haven’t rested since. Today we are beginning the work and I will be back in eight months…. within eight months, all these roads, these drains will be done… We have two years left, we will change these colonies completely”, Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal said that a roadmap has been created for the next two years, in which all the unauthorised colonies in Delhi will be redeveloped along with the focus on drinking water, pipelines, roads and sewer connections. He said that AAP is coming to them unlike other political parties and will fulfil its promises. Hitting out at rivals BJP and Congress, the Delhi CM raised questions on both the governments of these parties saying they have no money to do these works. Trying to reiterate its pro-public image, Kejriwal added that a board with a phone number will be put up for all the work being done and the complaints against contractors not working properly would be registered along with cancelling their payments.