Arvind Kejriwal exposed! After SC shocker, former L-G Najeeb Jung calls Delhi CM’s bluff

Former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at an earlier date. (PTI file)

The day couldn’t have been worse for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who appears to be hell-bent on building his career on lies. First, the Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking probe into the Income Tax raids on Sahara and Birla groups in which names of certain politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come up. Second, former Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung, who resigned recently, made several shocking revelations against Kejriwal during an interview with India Today news channel.

Kejriwal had made the Sahara-Birla papers, allegedly recovered by I-T sleuths, his biggest weapon to prove PM Modi received bribes from the companies. Such was his conviction that once the Delhi CM got enraged over a BBC journalist when the latter didn’t accept that papers were “proof” of personal corruption against Modi. Kejriwal even dubbed the reporter “corrupt”. Following in the footsteps of Kejriwal, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had also used details of the papers to attack PM Modi.

However, the Supreme Court today called Kejriwal’s bluff by dismissing a petition filed by an NGO for a probe into I-T raids on Sahara and Birla. The papers mentioned names of several politicians, including PM Modi. The apex court said there was no conclusive evidence in the matter.

A division bench headed by justices Arun Mishra and Amitava Roy passed the order after a detailed hearing from the petitioner-NGO ‘Common Cause’ and Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi passed the order after hearing arguments from lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. The top court said ordering an inquiry into hand-written notes recovered by I-T department would set a dangerous precedent.

During the interview with India Today, Jung rubbished Kejriwal’s claim that he was working as an agent of the Centre or received specific inputs to hamper Delhi government’s works. Jung alleged gross favoritism and nepotism prevail in Aam Aadmi Party.

Asserting that Kejriwal is inexperienced and arrogant because of the overwhelming majority his government enjoys in Delhi, Jung said the Delhi CM could have a serious problem after charge sheets are filed in the several cases in which he is involved. The former L-G added that several cases of favouritism, nepotism and cheating against Kejriwal have been passed to the CBI and vigilance department.

