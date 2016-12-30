Arvind Kejriwal didn’t learn lesson from raids in Rajendra Kumar case: Manoj Tiwari

Tiwari charged the Delhi Chief Minister is “responsible” for this second raid by the CBI at Delhi Secretariat in one year. (PTI)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today held Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain responsible for “violation of administrative procedures” in Nikunj Agarwal’s appointment and said the Chief Minister didn’t learn lesson from the raids in his secretary Rajendra Kumar’s case.

CBI today carried out searches at the office of Nikunj Agarwal in connection with alleged irregularities in his appointment at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya and subsequently as officer on special duty to Jain.

Tiwari charged the Delhi Chief Minister is “responsible” for this second raid by the CBI at Delhi Secretariat in one year.

“Had Kejriwal learnt his lessons from his secretary Rajendra Kumar’s matter and rectified irregularities in his government, the raid today could have been avoided,” he said in a statement.

Tiwari also accused the Kejriwal government of “nepotism” claiming that Nikunj Agarwal is a “relative” of the Chief Minister.