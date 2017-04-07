Arvind Kejriwal dashed all hopes, says ‘pained’ Anna Hazare after Shunglu Committee report

A file photo of Anna Hazare. (PTI)

Indian social activist Anna Hazare on April 7 after the revelation of the Shunglu committee report on Thursday, expressed his grief over reports on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wrongdoings. In a statement issues from Ralegan Siddhi, Hazare said, “I am pained by the Shunglu committee report because Arvind was with me in the fight against corruption. I had great hopes from the young and educated Kejriwal and felt that young people like him will create a corruption-free nation. But he has dashed all my hopes.” In addition to this statement, a Times of India report quoted Hazare saying that “the Shunglu committee report shows that Kejriwal has forgotten everything in the pursuit of power.” He added, “Kejriwal has gone off track, the CM’s chair has changed him.”

Anna Hazare who has himself led movements to promote rural development and increase government transparency in the past said that he will never support Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s working and he is happy that he stayed away from him. He said, “I am grateful to God that he made me stay away from Kejriwal when he floated his political party. I never had the desire to go and meet him after he became the chief minister.”

On April 6, Former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) VK Shunglu, head of the Shunglu Committee spoke to a television channel after reports that alleged irregularities in the allotment of lands by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government were released. In the interview, VK Shunglu today said, “Shunglu reports are based on facts,” he further added that “we have studied every case in details,” according to TV reports.