Arvind Kejriwal bids ‘surprise’ farewell to Najeeb Jung

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed ‘surprise’ over Najeeb Jung’s decision to quit from the post of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Kejriwal, who shared a a rocky relationship with Jung, took to twitter to convey his wishes. “Sh Jung’s resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours,” Kejriwal tweeted. In a dramatic turn of events, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung on Thursday resigned from his post 18 months before his term ends. The former Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University assumed the charge in July, 2013. Jung thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his association in the last two years. But the ground-reality says the L-G and the AAP government have been at loggerheads over a range of issues. The prickly relationship between Jung and Kejriwal has grabbed eyeballs as well as made headlines. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the help and cooperation he received during his tenure. Jung also thanked the people of Delhi for all their support and affection.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, despite the “sweet bitter” experience, the AAP government and Jung did a good job in Delhi. “Good wishes to Najeeb Jung for his future endeavour. God should give some good sense to them who controlled him. Will the war continue even after Jung’s (exit)?” Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said. Senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas termed Jung’s tenure “disgraceful”. Vishwas alleged that the LG troubled the Delhi government at the behest of Modi dispensation, but took a jibe saying Jung would get a better posting.

Check out Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet

Sh Jung’s resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 22, 2016

Najeeb Jung had become an IAS officer in 1973. However, he resigned from the job and joined academics in later years. Before becoming Delhi L-G, Jung was the vice-chancellor of Jamia Milia Islamia University in the Delhi. Jung’s term was to end after one year and eight months. The Delhi L-G didn’t cite any reason for the resignation. Several speculations are being made by political parties over the surprise resignation decision. The BJP told media that it was Jung’s personal decision to quit. In contrast, the Congress alleged that Jung was probably not happy with the BJP, which is ruling at the Centre.