Arvind Kejriwal attacks Manoj Tiwari for opposing cancellation of Max Hospital’s licence

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today denounced Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari for opposing the cancellation of licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, for erroneously declaring a newborn dead, alleging he had “sold his integrity”. Reacting to the CM’s remark, Tiwari said he opposed the cancellation of the hospital’s licence becasuse Kejriwal did not consider the plight of its workers and patients admitted there. The Delhi government had on Friday cancelled the hospital’s licence for alleged medical negligence in multiple instances. Addressing a gathering in the Mundka area, Kejriwal said he was “sad” that Tiwari and the BJP had come out in support of the hospital. “The BJP is standing with the Max Hospital. Had we been dishonest, we would have made a deal with the hospital and kept mum (on the issue). “But we have not come into politics to commit wrongdoings or earn money. We have entered politics to serve the people and work with them honestly. I am sad Manoj Tiwari has sold his integrity,” he alleged. Kejriwal added doctors work hard but private hospitals exploit them.

Tiwari accused the AAP government of adopting double standards, as Kejriwal “was not suspended” when former minister Jitender Singh Tomar’s degree was found fake. “The negligence of doctors should be punished severely but what did Kejriwal do to help the patients and employees who have been left to fend for themselves. “When Jitender Tomar’s law degree was found fake and Satyendar Jain faced corruption charges, why Kejriwal was not suspended,” Tiwari asked.