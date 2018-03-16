Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Bikram Singh Majithia: Will Delhi CM now say ‘sorry’ to Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Sibal next?

Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Majithia; may follow the same with Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari and others

Arvind Kejriwal apologizes to Bikram Singh Majithia: In a span of six years, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has earned several defamation cases against him. Ater apologising to former Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is considering to tender apology in other cases as well. As per AAP’s Delhi unit, Kejriwal is facing dozens of civil and criminal cases related to defamation, and most of these cases require a personal appearance in court. Thus, the legal team of the party has decided to amicably sort out all such legal cases. AAP party sources indicated that Kejriwal may resort to a similar move in dealing with the defamation cases, reported PTI.

Arvind Kejriwal apologizes to Bikram Singh Majithia: Here are the major defamation cases that the Delhi CM is battling:-

Arvind Kejriwal vs Arun Jaitley – In 2015, AAP leaders had alleged corruption charges against Jaitley in a case related to financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association. Reacting sharply to the accusations, Jaitley filed a defamation suit against Kejriwal saying that when a chief minister levels such charges against people in public, it becomes a grave and serious matter.

Arvind Kejriwal vs Nitin Gadkari – Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, in 2013, sued Kejriwal for including his name in a list called “India’s most corrupt” politicians in the run-up to the 2014 general elections. In the case, Kejriwal had refused to furnish bail, saying he was not a criminal. Accordingly, he was sent to judicial custody for six days, until he gave his bail bond.

Arvind Kejriwal vs Amit Sibal – CM Kejriwal had held a press conference on May 15, 2013, alleging a conflict of interest on the part of Kapil Sibal’s lawyer son Amit Sibal, saying that he appeared in the court for Vodafone when his father was the communications minister. Following the accusation, Amit Sibal had filed the defamation complaint.

Arvind Kejriwal vs Pawan Khera – The first defamation case was filed against Kejriwal by the then political secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Pawan Khera, for his alleged ‘derogatory remarks’ against power tariff hike during protests in October 2012.

Arvind Kejriwal vs Surender Kumar Sharma – Lawyer Surender Kumar Sharma filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and his colleague Manish Sisodia in 2013. Sharma accused the two AAP leaders of approving his name as the party candidate and later defaming him and also denying him the ticket.

Arvind Kejriwal vs BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri – In an interview in 2016, Kejriwal had claimed that ‘serious’ criminal cases were pending against Bidhuri, but the Delhi Police were not taking action against him. Claiming that no case was pending against him, Bidhuri filed a defamation suit against Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal vs DDCA VP Chetan Chauhan – DDCA and its vice-president, Chetan Chauhan, filed a defamation case in February 2016, against Kejriwal and others, accusing them of defaming the association by passing “scandalous” remarks.

It is worth mentioning here that yesterday, Bikram Singh Majithia has agreed to drop his defamation suit against Kejriwal following his apology. Majithia had sued Kejriwal for calling him a ‘drug mafia’ during the run-up to Punjab state assembly elections.