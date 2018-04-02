Arvind Kejriwal apologises to Arun Jaitley, says ‘sorry’ in DDCA defamation case

CM of Delhi and AAP Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has apologised to Arun Jaitley (PTI file)

DDCA defamation case: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought an apology from Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. According to reports, along with Kejriwal, AAP leaders Raghav Chaddha and Ashutosh have also apologised to Jaitley in a bid to close the Rs 10 crore DDCA defamation case.

TV reports had said last month that Jaitley was not in favour of forgiving Kejriwal in the defamation case and agree for an out of court settlement.

Kejriwal’s apology to Jaitley comes after he has said “sorry” to a number of leaders including Nitin Gadkari and Bikram Majithia.

Kejriwal is fighting a Rs 10-crore defamation suit filed against him in a Delhi court by Jaitley. It is yet to be known whether Jaitley has accepted Kejriwal’s apology or not.

(This is a developing story)