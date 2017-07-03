Arvind Kejriwal and the perks of being leader of a young party; Delhi CM kept busy by own MLAs

Arvind Kejriwal and the perks of being the leader of a young party; Delhi CM kept busy by own MLAs. (Reuters)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is enjoying perks of office of a different kind. No, it does not mean what you think. Actually, the politician has been kept quite busy by his own MLAs who have been shooting off invites to weddings and these are something that the CM just cannot afford to ignore – if he does not want to send the wrong message! Over the past two years as the CM of the capital, he has attended 4 weddings on invites by his MLAs, the most recent being in the previous week of MLA of Burari, Sanjeev Jha. Well, this might be the perks of being a leader of a young party. How so? Well, it is not the family members of the MLAs getting married, it is actually the legislators themselves getting hitched! A report by Indian Express indicated that Kejriwal would be attending weddings of a couple more of his MLAs soon according to his party members. Of course, he gets other invites and these are often used to send a political message.

Earlier in mid- June the Aam Aadmi Party chief had attended an iftar party hosted by the suspended party legislator Amanatullah Khan. Khan had accused senior party leader Kumar Vishwas of being a ‘Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agent.’During the event which was held at the Ansari Auditorium at Jamia Millia Islamia University, Kejriwal said, “They say that if you ask for something during this holy month, you get it. Today, I pray to Allah for your health, for your family’s well-being and peace for all. I pray that the communal forces that are once again raising their heads in the country end; and that once again, there is love and peace between communities.”

Soon after the MCD elections, controversies had begun when Vishwas spoke in favour of “introspection” at a time when the party was raking up the issue of faulty EVMs. To this Khan had accused him of being a BJP agent and instigated Vishwas to resign.