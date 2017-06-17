Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia inspect anganwadi centres in Delhi

The move came days after “irregularities” were found at some of the anganwadi centres in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and government officers today undertook a one-day inspection of anganwadi centres across the city. The move came days after “irregularities” were found at some of the anganwadi centres in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar. Sisodia said officers have been directed to submit inspection reports at the earliest and the government would act accordingly. Kejriwal, flanked by Sisodia, inspected two anganwadi centres in east Delhi’s Shakurpur and checked food being served to children there. During his inspection, Kejriwal checked attendance registers and kitchens. Around 800 officers participated in the inspection. The deputy chief minister directed officers to mention phone numbers of parents of children enrolled with anganwadi centres. After the visit, Kejriwal said that one-day inspection was carried out after the government found irregularities at some of the centres. “We came to know that there are some anganwadi centres which are only on paper. There are few anganwadi centres which are doing good work, but there is a need for improvement at some anganwadi centres,” Kejriwal told reporters here.

Earlier this month, the deputy chief minister had ordered to terminate the services of six officials of three anganwadi centres in east Delhi after he found “gross irregularities” during an inspection. Sisodia had found that fake attendance records of children were being maintained at three anganwadi centres. He had appealed to the public to come forward and report any such irregularity at the anganwadi centres to the government.