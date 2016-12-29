Arvind Kejriwal-Amarinder Singh face-off over Punjab in Twitter

Aam Admi Party (AAP) convener Kejriwal entered into a verbal duel after Singh had dared the Delhi CM to contest against him in Punjab.

A political tug of war between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh has reached Twitter. With Assembly elections in Punjab are around the corner, Aam Admi Party (AAP) convener Kejriwal entered into a verbal duel after Singh had dared the Delhi CM to contest against him in Punjab. Kejriwal took to twitter to hit back saying, “So, u r fighting me, not Badals/drugs. Badals also say they will fight against me. U n Badals wish to fight agnst me not agnst each other.” In fact, the war of words has started a few days ago.

Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab and the face of Congress campaign in the state, threw the challenge in a twitter reply to Kejriwal, who earlier in a tweet had nudged the Punjab Congress strongman asking if he was contesting against Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal, state deputy CM Sukhbir Badal, junior Badal’s brother-in-law Bikram Majithia or from a “safe seat”.

Check out Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet

So, u r fighting me, not Badals/drugs. Badals also say they will fight against me. U n Badals wish to fight agnst me not agnst each other http://t.co/VXtZrIlgqs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 29, 2016

Singh hit back instantly saying the Badal chapter in Punjab was over and that Kejriwal should come and fight elections in Punjab and he would fight Kejriwal.

“Badals’ story is over. You tell me where you’re contesting from and I will come fight you there!(sic),” Amarinder tweeted.

The PCC chief’s response came after Kejriwal tweeted, “Sir, r u fighting against Prakash Badal ji or sukhbir Badal or Majithia or safe seat(sic)?” Amarinder had earlier in the day accused AAP of “colluding” with Badals after the Kejriwal-led party fielded former journalist Jarnail Singh against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambing constituency, saying that he was a weak candidate.