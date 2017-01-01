Arvind Kejriwal alleges shoe attack by Narendra Modi supporter, calls PM a ‘coward’

Kejriwal didn’t reveal that when and where shoe was hurled at him.(PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that a shoe was hurled at him by a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AAP chief even called the Prime Minister a coward. However, Kejriwal didn’t reveal that when and where shoe was hurled at him.

मैंने कहा था मोदीजी कायर हैं। आज अपने चमचों से जूता फिंकवाया।मोदीजी, हम भी ये कर सकते हैं पर हमारे संस्कार/तहज़ीब हमें इजाज़त नहीं देते(1/2) — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 1, 2017

आप चाहे जूता फिंकवाओ या CBI रेड कराओ, नोटबंदी घोटाले और सहारा बिरला रिश्वतख़ोरी का सच मैं बताता रहूँगा(2/2) — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 1, 2017

“I had said that Modi Ji is a coward. Today, he made his supporters hurl shoe at me. Modiji, we can also do this, but our values don’t allow this,” he said. “Weather you hurl shoe or conduct CBI raid, I will keep telling the truth of demonetisation scam and Birla briebery,” he added

Further inputs are awaited