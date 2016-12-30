Arvind Kejriwal accuses Amarinder Singh of ‘lying’ to Punjab youth

“AAP demands that Captain tells the Punjab electorate which of his promises are false and which will he fulfil,” Kejriwal added.

Accusing Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh of “lying” to Punjab’s youths, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked if he was honest about giving them jobs. Talking to reporters here, Kejriwal posed five questions for Captain Amarinder Singh.

“Captain (Amarinder) promised 60 lakh jobs to youths when only four lakh jobs are there. Why is Captain lying to Punjab youths?” Kejriwal asked.

Referring to a 2002 order, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor inquired: “If Captain is promising government jobs in every household now, why did he abolish all government job vacancies when he was the Chief Minister in May 2002?”

“Captain is promising pensions to employees. Why did he abolish the existing pensions during his tenure in 2004?” “AAP demands that Captain tells the Punjab electorate which of his promises are false and which will he fulfil,” Kejriwal added.

He also asked Captain Amarinder to clarify if he “took permission from Congress’s undeclared CM candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu about his promises”.

Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that AAP’s Delhi legislator Jarnail Singh would contest against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi in the 2017 assembly elections.